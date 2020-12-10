The event, which begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time, can be watched on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook or in the embed below. Our reporters will be keeping track of announcements and awards.

The latest game reveals

Every year, publishers share updates and tease upcoming titles at The Game Awards. Elise Favis and Gene Park are watching the event, and highlighting the biggest reveals.

The Callisto Protocol

“The Callisto Protocol,” announced for 2022 by Striking Distance Studios, is a science-fiction survival horror game. Glen Schofield, CEO of the studio, is the creator of the celebrated survivor horror series “Dead Space” from the now-defunct Visceral Games.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Focus Home Interactive announced “Hood: Outlaws & Legends,” a new multiplayer game taking place in the medieval age.

Back 4 Blood

“Back 4 Blood” was revealed for the first time, the spiritual successor to the incredibly popular multiplayer survival horror series “Left 4 Dead.” In “Back 4 Blood,” the developer, Turtle Rock, says they wanted to go “bigger,” with “20-foot tall monstrosities” that will take considerable effort to defeat with the help of friends. No release date was given, but a closed alpha begins Dec. 17.

Perfect Dark

A new sequel to “Perfect Dark” was announced, by Xbox first-party studio The Initiative. “Perfect Dark” was released for the Nintendo 64 by Rare Games in 2000, shortly after the studio revolutionized the console first-person shooter with “Goldeneye.” “Perfect Dark” was a spiritual successor to “Goldeneye,” but the franchise has languished through the years as various follow-ups didn’t offer much more. The game was notable for having some of the more imaginative guns out there, including an alien sniper rifle that allowed players to shoot through the entire stage.

Sephiroth joins the battle

Sephiroth, the one-winged angel and the most popular role-playing villain of all time, is being added to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” joining protagonist Cloud, who was introduced in the Wii U game. Sephiroth is wielding his signature Masamune sword, and seems to be able to summon Meteor, the world-ending attack. The trailer teased a lot of violence (even implying that Mario was stabbed; his overalls were revealed to have been snagged on Sephiroth’s sword) ending in a climatic final battle with Cloud that echoed the film, “Advent Children.” The trailer said Sephiroth would be available later this month.

Century Age of Ashes

Right before the show formally began, “Century Age of Ashes” was announced. The game will allow players to ride dragons through the skies and engage in “epic multiplayer battles.”

Nier Replicant

The gameplay debut trailer of “Nier Replicant” showed similar, character-action gameplay to the critically acclaimed sequel, “Nier Automata,” which was developed by Platinum Games. Now developed by Toylogic, “Replicant” aims to introduce a new audience to the preceding story of “Nier,” which was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game became a cult hit, but the series didn’t get attention until it was touched by Platinum Games, the creators of “Bayonetta.” “Replicant” hopes to replicate that success, while telling the origins of the “Nier” universe and updating its combat mechanics. The gameplay also showed “bullet hell” gameplay similar to that featured in “Automata.”

Some background information on the event …

Despite the restrictions of a remotely-produced show, the event still promises to be an ambitious one, with guests ranging from Keanu Reeves, who performed in the new “Cyberpunk 2077,” to Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot and Eddie Veder, among others, making appearances throughout the broadcast.

For background on the event, here’s our story on how showrunner Geoff Keighley created The Oscars of gaming, and another story on how Keighley communicated with fans over Zoom in the run-up to the 2020 event. The nominees for all of the categories at The Game Awards 2020 can be found here.

Prior to the award ceremony, The Game Awards announced its inaugural Future Class list, a collection of 50 individuals — developers, journalists, accessibility advocates, content creators and more — who highlight the diversity of the video game industry. The full list of Future Class members, along with more information on each, can be found here.

The winners

Keep tabs on the latest award winners below.

Best performance: Laura Bailey as Abby in “The Last of Us Part II”

Laura Bailey, who performed as Abby in The Last of Us Part II, won best performance for her role. Abby was a new and divisive character in the franchise, and Bailey gave her incredible depth through tremendous voice acting and motion capture. Bailey gave an emotional speech via Zoom, thanking the fans, saying, “Thank you for your support, your love, your passion, and allowing yourself to go on this journey with Abby and me.”

Best score: “Final Fantasy VII Remake”

Best ongoing game: “No Man’s Sky”

Best action-adventure game: “The Last of Us Part II”

Best family game: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”

Best community support: “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”

Best debut game: “Phasmophobia”

Best esports athlete: ShowMaker

Best esports coach: Zonic

Best esports event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best esports game: “League of Legends”

Best esports host: Sjokz

Best esports team: G2 Esports