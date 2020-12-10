The event, which begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time, can be watched on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook or in the embed below. Our reporters will be keeping track of announcements and awards.

The latest game reveals

Every year, publishers share updates and tease upcoming titles at The Game Awards. Elise Favis and Gene Park are watching the event, and highlighting the biggest reveals.

Nier Replicant

The gameplay debut trailer of “Nier Replicant” showed similar, character-action gameplay to the critically acclaimed sequel, “Nier Automata,” which was developed by Platinum Games. Now developed by Toylogic, “Replicant” aims to introduce a new audience to the preceding story of “Nier,” which was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The game became a cult hit, but the series didn’t get attention until it was touched by Platinum Games, the creators of “Bayonetta.” “Replicant” hopes to replicate that success, while telling the origins of the “Nier” universe and updating its combat mechanics. The gameplay also showed “bullet hell” gameplay similar to that featured in “Automata.”

Some background information on the event...

Despite the restrictions of a remotely-produced show, the event still promises to be an ambitious one, with guests ranging from Keanu Reeves, who performed in the new “Cyberpunk 2077,” to Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot and Eddie Veder, among others, making appearances throughout the broadcast.

For background on the event, here’s our story on how showrunner Geoff Keighley created The Oscars of gaming, and another story on how Keighley communicated with fans over Zoom in the run-up to the 2020 event. The nominees for all of the categories at The Game Awards 2020 can be found here.

Prior to the award ceremony, The Game Awards announced its inaugural Future Class list, a collection of 50 individuals — developers, journalists, accessibility advocates, content creators and more — who highlight the diversity of the video game industry. The full list of Future Class members, along with more information on each, can be found here.

The winners

Keep tabs on the latest award winners below.

Best score: “Final Fantasy VII Remake”

Best action-adventure game: “The Last of Us Part II”

Best family game: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”

Best community support: “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout”

Best debut game: “Phasmophobia”

Best esports athlete: ShowMaker

Best esports coach: Zonic

Best esports event: League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best esports game: “League of Legends”

Best esports host: Sjokz

Best esports team: G2 Esports