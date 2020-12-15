The launch has been incredibly messy, and CD Projekt Red explicitly stated in an investor call on Monday that it had taken “the wrong approach” with the development of its Xbox One and PS4 versions.

Here’s a full breakdown of the many controversies surrounding the bungled launch of “Cyberpunk 2077.”

Numerous delays

“Cyberpunk 2077” had a long development cycle. First announced in 2012, the game would only be released eight years later, after nearly a decade of hype. The game was expected to release on April 16, 2020, though it would subsequently experience three delays in a single year until its eventual release this winter.

CD Projekt Red explained the need for polish with each delay, saying the game wasn’t ready to be put in consumers’ hands just yet. With the final delay, the company tweeted that the biggest challenge was “shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen and PC at the same time,” which required nine separate versions of the game to be prepared and tested while working remotely during the pandemic.

CD Projekt Red mandates crunch in its studio

Back in 2019, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński told Kotaku in an interview that the company would treat its developers with “respect,” taking a “more humane” approach toward work schedules in an industry notorious for burning out employees with weeks and even months of overtime labor (referred to as “crunch” in the industry). Other studios like Rockstar (which, according to a report by Kotaku, imposed 100-hour workweeks to complete “Red Dead Redemption II”), have been heavily criticized for the practice.

Despite its promises, CD Projekt Red instituted obligatory crunch on its employees with six-day workweeks in its lead up to launch, as reported by Bloomberg, to fix the remaining bugs and performance issues. It’s worth noting that not all crunch is mandated from on-high. Often, it happens without any acknowledgment or explicit say-so, and is a byproduct of mismanagement, poor planning or unforeseen obstacles coming up during development.

Bloomberg’s report cited an employee account, as well as a studio-wide email sent by company head Adam Badowski. “I take it upon myself to receive the full backlash for the decision,” he wrote in the email. “I know this is in direct opposition to what we’ve said about crunch. It’s also in direct opposition to what I personally grew to believe a while back — that crunch should never be the answer. But we’ve extended all other possible means of navigating the situation.”

Poster of transgender character draws criticism

During E3 2019, CD Projekt Red unveiled a new trailer for “Cyberpunk 2077.” Alongside this reveal, Nvidia released a batch of screenshots from the game to promote ray tracing technology, which adds sophisticated lighting and reflections. One of these screenshots featured an in-game poster in the background, which fetishized a transgender character. It drew criticism from transgender advocates, particularly after CD Projekt Red had already been under fire for its disrespectful tone on social media regarding gender identity.

The artist behind the in-game advert, Kasia Redesiuk, clarified that she viewed the poster and what it portrayed as an example of the ills of “Cyberpunk’s" seedy metropolis. “Personally, for me, this person is sexy,” Redesiuk said in an interview with Polygon. “I like how this person looks. However, this model is used — their beautiful body is used — for corporate reasons. They are displayed there just as a thing, and that’s the terrible part of it.”

Still, the company later celebrated a cisgendered cosplayer who dressed up as the character on social media.

CD Projekt Red kept the poster in its game (it also appears as a television ad), along with several other billboards, advertisements and background decoration that can be read as exploitative, without enough meaningful commentary to warrant them, a topic discussed in The Washington Post’s review of “Cyberpunk 2077.”

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ lacked epilepsy warning, despite seizure-triggering animations

A few days prior to the game’s launch, Game Informer associate editor Liana Ruppert published a detailed warning to epileptic users about “Cyberpunk 2077,” explaining that she had experienced a grand mal seizure while playing the prerelease version of the video game.

CD Projekt Red tweeted that meaningful fixes were in development to make the game safe. The company contacted Ruppert and both parties helped develop a modified animation, which can now be found in the game. A seizure warning is now shown at the start of the game as well.

Ruppert compared the previous animation, which displayed during segments where the player character puts on a headset with rapidly flashing lights, to an actual device neurologists use for inducing and diagnosing seizures in patients.

“This is a pattern of lights designed to trigger an epileptic episode and it very much did that in my own personal playthrough,” she wrote.

Console versions are near unplayable

Journalists who received code to review “Cyberpunk 2077″ were given no opportunity to play the game on console until release. Furthermore, they were restricted from publishing original footage of the game alongside their reviews (i.e. to demonstrate bugs, or to show disparities between console and PC versions). As mentioned in The Post’s coverage, “Cyberpunk 2077” looks great on a PC, aside from a plethora of bugs.

The problems on console, however, are much worse, prompting CD Projekt Red to apologize and suggest eligible players seek refunds.

“We would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision of your purchase,” reads a statement from CD Projekt Red.

But players may still have trouble getting their money back: The refund process relies on Microsoft and Sony’s standard policies. In Sony’s case, that means excluding refunds to games that you already started playing, unless the content is faulty.

“Microsoft and Sony have refund policies for every product that is released digitally on their storefronts,” CD Projekt Red senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski said during an investor call. “Despite several articles I’ve seen that things are being set up just for us, it’s actually not true — these policies are in place and have always been in place; they’re not offered specifically for us.”

Upon launch, the millions of players who bought the game were disappointed to find a subpar version of the game on Xbox One and PS4, filled not just with bugs (an issue no matter the platform), but low visual fidelity and consistent frame drops. The game looked nothing like its promotional images and trailers prior to launch. Some outlets, like IGN, have completely re-reviewed the game on console for transparency.

According to the official transcript from an investor call today, CD Projekt Red admitted it “definitely did not spend enough time looking” at the problems ripe in last-gen versions of the game during development.