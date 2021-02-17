“Splatoon 3,” the third entry in the ink-splattering, colorful shooter, concluded the show with a short teaser showing off a desert setting. If it releases in 2022 as scheduled it will land five years after the release on “Splatoon 2” on Nintendo Switch.

Arguably the biggest news: “Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword” is being remastered in HD for Nintendo Switch. “Skyward Sword” has remapped controls for its transition onto the Switch, including using joy-cons as motion controllers instead of the previous nunchuck and Wii Remote combination on Wii. Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite users can also use button controls instead.

To start off the show, Pyra and Mythra, the co-protagonists of “Xenoblade 2,” will be joining the ever-growing roster of the fighting game “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Pyra and Mythra are technically one fighter and players can change between them like they can in “Xenoblade 2.” It’s not surprising; there’s a saying in the games community that there are an overwhelming amount of Smash fighters from JRPGs, for better or worse, often dubbed “anime sword fighters.” Pyra and Mythra will join the game in March.

For those hoping for more classic Nintendo games on Switch, “Legend of Mana,” the JRPG classic that first released on PlayStation, will be making its first appearance on the modern platform June 24, with remastered visuals. The Direct also revealed several ports, including Telltale’s “Tales from the Borderlands” (the narrative-driven, Borderlands spinoff) coming March 24, multiplayer battle royale “Apex Legends” on March 9.

The Direct also gave a first sneak peek of “Samurai Warriors 5,” the spinoff Dynasty Warriors franchise from Koei Tecmo.

Though already announced, “Monster Hunter Rise” will be arriving on Nintendo Switch on March 26. The most noteworthy announcement here is that its release will coincide with a specially themed Nintendo Switch and Pro Controller based off the franchise.

Other notable announcements included:

‘Super Mario’ content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Soon, gaming’s favorite plumber is making his way to “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” Players will be able to purchase the super mushroom, warp pipe and the question block with Bells (in-game currency). You can also get cosmetics to make characters look like iconic personalities such as Mario, Luigi and Wario. The free update comes Feb. 25.

‘Mario Golf Speed Rush’

“Mario Golf,” a series last seen on Nintendo 3DS, is making the move to Switch. You can use motion controls by using a Joy-Con like a golf club, too, but there are plenty of other wrinkles.

A “speed golf” round features characters using special dashes and other moves to make shots in a race around the course. A story mode, using a Mii character, will be introduced as well, where you can customize and level up your character. “Mario Golf” comes June 25, with preorders now available.

‘Star Wars: Hunters’

This competitive free-to-play shooter, made by Zynga, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021. Just a brief teaser was shown Wednesday, but the game is set between the end of “Return of the Jedi" and the events of “The Force Awakens.”

‘No More Heroes III’

Suda51′s “No More Heroes III” comes to Nintendo Switch. Players can wield a new and improved death glove that can be customized and upgraded before each match, giving you new moves. The game arrives August 27.

‘Neon White’

From Annapurna Interactive, “Neon White” meshes platforming with card battling as you slay demons. Coming Winter 2021.

‘DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power’

A game based off the popular cartoon series in which DC Comics characters like Wonder Woman and Super Girl mix school life and battles. Available June 4.

‘Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville’

The kid-friendly multiplayer shooter is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 19.

‘Miitopia’

Miitopia, which originally launched on 3DS, is making its way to Nintendo Switch this May. The RPG lets you play as customizable Mii characters in a fictional kingdom in which you can build homes and battle enemies.

‘Project Triangle Strategy’

This tactical RPG tells the story of a world rife with conflict and conspiracies. You play as a group from the Kingdom of Glenbrook, and you journey to battle enemy forces. These fights take place on battlefields in which certain features (like elevated areas) grant tactical advantages. A demo is now available.