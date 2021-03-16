While the patch also offers some bug fixes for graphical issues and smaller quests, a giant, gamebreaking bug first reported in November 2020 still exists in Valhalla. The bug, which takes place during an unskippable main story quest, prevents players from interacting with ANY NPC in your village Ravensthorpe — including Randvi, your main quest giver that allows you to pledge to new areas of the world map and gain access to more content.

Essentially, if you get this bug, you are stuck in a permanent game state where you can’t progress the main story line and basically can’t do anything except roam the now empty-feeling map. Side quests like Reda’s timed quests, Valka’s quests and river raids can’t be activated either, since they require you to interact with a Ravensthorpe NPC to start.

The scary part of this bug? It occurs around the halfway point of the game, and no one knows what triggers it, including Ubisoft. Typical workarounds for Valhalla quest bugs, like reloading an earlier autosave, don’t fix the bug. This means that, for some players, they’ll get the bug 50-lus hours into the experience, with their only options to fix it being to restart the entire experience or wait for an Ubisoft fix.

“We are aware of this specific issue and our teams are working on finding a fix,” an Ubisoft representative wrote in an email to The Post. “While we could not reproduce the issue on our end, we have been able to analyze some of the save data from affected players and are developing a fix that will be included in a forthcoming update.”

Editor’s note: Minor spoilers ahead

The bug happens in the main quest “A Brewing Storm.” This is way the quest is supposed to work: after completing the Cent area main quests, you report back to Randvi, and A Brewing Storm immediately triggers. The quest tells players to rest in their bed. After resting, a cutscene is supposed to play. In it, one of your now estranged compatriots Dag challenges you, Eivor, to a duel to see who should control your growing village while its de facto leader, Sigurd, is away.

However, if you get the bug, your game skips this cutscene entirely, and leaves you in a bugged out ghost-town version of Ravensthorpe. The quest description under “A Brewing Storm” never updates and is left blank, and Dag doesn’t appear where he’s supposed to. Since this is where you’d normally get into a fight with Dag, the game prevents you from interacting with NPCs … which is bad, because the game also can’t advance the “A Brewing Storm” questline without Dag present to kill.

Funnily enough, you can actually find Dag in this bugged out gamestate in the northwest corner of the village. But even if kill him, he simply revives, and the quest remains stuck.

Sadly, there are no clear indications that Ubisoft is closing in on a fix. But hey, at least Patch 1.2.0 puts more cats in Valhalla’s world.