Notably, “True Colors” leaves behind the episodic format of “Life is Strange,” where players had to wait months between episode releases to continue the story. This time, the five-chapter game can be played through in its entirety as soon as you buy it. Though the episodic nature is left behind, players can still expect the same choice-driven narrative structure that the series is known for, in which your choices can drastically alter the story.

“Life is Strange: True Colors” is being developed by Colorado-based studio Deck Nine, which previously created “Life is Strange: Before the Storm,” a spinoff prequel that centered around Chloe Price, a notable character from the main series. Fans of “Before the Storm” will recognize a returning character — Steph — who appears in “True Colors” as a romantic interest. Players can also enter a relationship with a new character, Ryan.

All characters have been fully animated with motion capture technology, a first for the franchise. “True Colors” is described as the most “visually advanced” game yet in the series. Fans can also expect a wide array of licensed and original music, much like previous entries. This time, that includes new tracks from artists mxmtoon and Novo Amor, along with licensed songs from Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin and more. Near the end of the livestream’s teaser, we see Alex, whose singing voice will be done by mxmtoon, playing a cover of “Creep” by Radiohead on an acoustic guitar.

The remastered edition comprises the first “Life is Strange” and “Life is Strange: Before the Storm,” though “Life is Strange 2” is not included. Visuals are all being upgraded for each game’s characters and environments, lighting and engine. It will also feature full motion capture performance for facial animations. The remastered collection (coming to Stadia, PC, Xbox One and PS4) can be bought as a stand-alone later this year, or as part of the ultimate edition for “Life is Strange: True Colors.”

“Life is Strange: True Colors” arrives September 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. The game can be purchased as a standard edition (which simply includes the full game), a deluxe edition (which includes a bonus story about Steph and an outfit pack) or the ultimate edition (which includes the remastered collection, along with all the bonuses of the deluxe version).