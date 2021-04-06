It’s not unlike the strategy employed by games industry emcee and personality Geoff Keighley, who last year during the height of the pandemic hosted the Summer Games Fest, which worked with enthusiast gaming sites like IGN.
Along with Nintendo and Microsoft, the ESA said it secured early commitments to participate from Capcom, Ubisoft, Konami, Take Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media, with “more to come.” Sony, the other major gaming company, has not yet announced its plans regarding participating in E3, but has not been a part of the event since 2018.
The event will now run June 12 through 15, a change from its originally announced dates.
For at least the last two decades, the E3 show had been the premiere promotional destination for the games. In recent years, companies have held their own promotional online digital “events,” notably Nintendo with its popular “Direct” format on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Even large publishers like Square Enix have jumped onto the trend, creating highly-produced video press reveals.
The ESA revealed no additional information on what kind of format this year’s show would take.
