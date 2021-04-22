The map is more than just re-skinning buildings to create an 80′s aesthetic. Major points of interest from the old map were significantly reconfigured. The airport is no longer bombed out and players can use the second floor to better contest snipers in the air traffic control tower. Quarry, another major area from the original map, has been replaced by a point called “Salt Mines,” and is no longer situated in a crater. The city’s soccer stadium, once a massive domed building in old (new?) Verdansk, is a more modest outdoor facility that is still under construction in the 1984 version.

Several new points of interest have been added as well, pulling from the “Black Ops” portion of the Call of Duty franchise. What was once the lake behind Gora Dam, is now Gora Summit, a multilevel facility with working cable cars. Standoff, a popular multiplayer map from “Black Ops II,” now populates the southern edge of Farmland, near the prison.

Another notable addition is a massive radar array that overlooks the ridgeline between the TV Station and Salt Mines. Players can hop from one section of the array to another, making it an attractive spot for snipers.

On the Western section of the map, South of Gora Summit and Northwest of Scrapyard, there is now a point of interest called “Old Mine,” which, aptly, is an old mine. It provides a little more cover for teams rotating around the Western fringes of the map.

The second part of the new map live event, which began around 3 p.m. ET Thursday, began with players deploying on Rebirth Island. This part of the event took place just before the destruction of Verdansk in the game’s timeline, as players competed to be the team to launch a nuclear warhead, which is the one that ends up wiping out Verdansk.

Upon completion of that round, players are whisked back in time via a cutscene before deploying directly into the 1984 version of Verdansk for a round of battle royale.

Since Verdansk’s destruction on Wednesday, Rebirth had been the only playable map for “Warzone” players.