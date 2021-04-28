Can nostalgia carry “New Pokémon Snap” players to the finish line? The repetitive nature of the game makes the mid-game a slog, even if photography and Pokémon are one’s passion. After each map, the player is sent back to the main menu, and given the choice to visit yet another map. At one point I unlocked so many maps, and was so excited for the new rush of content. Soon, I had powered through all these maps and was left to grind them over and over again before the next region could open up. If “New Pokémon Snap” had added an additional reward to taking great photos, it would’ve probably livened up the grind. Instead, players may have to find their satisfaction outside the game. Nintendo does have a partnership with Fujifilm to sell instant film printouts of photos players take in “New Pokémon Snap,” and there’s always Instagram.