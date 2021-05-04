Much like the speed of the game, understanding where and when to drop onto the map is necessary for those with physical disabilities. When determining where to land, players will often choose a highly active location known as a “hot drop.” These areas, usually predetermined by the trajectory of the zone, tend to include the most action during the beginning of the match. While “hot drops” are excellent in terms of racking up eliminations, players with limited muscle movement or poor reaction times may want to avoid early confrontations. With that in mind, it’s best to familiarize yourself with “hot” locations, particularly if early fights are physically exhausting.