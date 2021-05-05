Games made will have codes that can be shared with friends who have Nintendo Switches, but those friends must own a copy of Game Builder Garage to be able to access those games. And there’s no way to sell the games players created back on the Nintendo eShop. There’s also no way to upload art and assets into “Game Builder Garage,” as you can on other game engines, so all art for games must be hand-drawn. It’s possible to draw on the Switch via touch screen and controller.