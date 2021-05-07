Ultimately, Epic got what it wanted. In September 2018, PlayStation announced cross play in “Fortnite” would be available. Part of the deal included Epic agreeing to pay Sony royalties if revenue fell below a certain threshold from enabling cross play. Sweeney, Epic’s CEO, confirmed in Monday testimony that Epic had to pay revenue to Sony in certain cases, such as if someone made in-game purchases on iPhone but spent most of their time playing on PlayStation.