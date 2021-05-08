“Animal Crossing is only one of the many games I play with her, but I love being able to watch her express her creativity in the game,” Mori explained. “As a queer parent, it also makes me happy that she can explore all sorts of ways to express herself through her character. She changes her character to a boy about half of the time she plays. It’s also fun to see her picking out new outfits to reflect how she’s feeling on any given day. Are we feeling like a princess? A pirate? An evil robot? Who knows. Animal Crossing makes me really happy to know that no matter how old either of us get or how far apart we live, we’ll always be able to have something that brings us together.”