Players move their character around the rooms of the apartment, adorned with various paintings for atmosphere, by point and click, or by using the controller if you’re on Xbox. A core feature of the gameplay is being able to retain items outside of the time loop to “progress” the character forward, even when the day resets. I found a mug that I had nervously chucked into my character’s inventory was still on him after the loop reset. It wasn’t the most useful item when the cop was arresting my character’s wife, but it made me curious about what other items I could try to store next time around.