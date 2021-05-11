I saw a great tweet a while back, that was like, now that I’ve been in my medium screen all day, I can reward myself by watching the big screen while looking at my little screen. And that to me is like the perfect distillation of our lives and during covid. I don’t think there’s any easy answer to the question of is this better or worse for crunch culture because it’s just different. It’s like, easier to blur those boundaries, but also easier to step away for an hour and cook your own meals instead of just like relying on office Chinese food and gaining 40 pounds. Although I’m sure we’ve all gained a ton of weight during quarantine. But yeah, no, it’s tough. It’s an interesting dilemma. And I’m very curious to see how game companies like treat this moving forward. I do think that more flexibility is always a really good thing for everybody. Just being able to accommodate more people’s lifestyles without having everyone have to be in the same place can only be beneficial.