"Games goes far beyond both of those mediums. Your music is never heard exactly the same every time,” said Mothersbaugh, an accomplished film and games composer, having also written the tracks for the original “Crash Bandicoot” title in 1996. “They listen to it build, as different components come in as you accomplish more things, until it finally builds up to the piece of music you’ve been writing. Then you go to the next level and do it again. That’s how you write music. You don’t write all the parts at the same time. For me, it’s such an interesting way to think about the music you write.”