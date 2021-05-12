From Claude Reins’s “The Invisible Man” to Gary Oldman in the aforementioned “Bram’s Stoker’s Dracula,” dark glasses have ornamented some of the nastiest horror characters in fiction. In “Village,” another of Miranda’s henchmen, Karl Heisenberg, leers from behind similar lenses. But that may well be overlooked upon spying his massive sledgehammer, which frightens as much as a stare from beneath those evil specs. One of a handful of Village Lords, the cigar-smoking engineer’s attitude is hammer first and ask questions later. Still, he too, has his appeal as a character.