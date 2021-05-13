Firor: We have three different groups of players, generally. We add millions of new players every year, like millions, and we have every year since 2014. So, there’s always new players coming in. We also have players that come in and play certain pieces of content, like our chapter, which launches pretty much every June. ... And then we have players that log in regularly, every week, every day, to do dungeons and co-op content and so forth. So, you know, it’s always kind of these three groups are always kind of intermixing with each other. And some of our new players end up becoming long-term players and some of our long-term players churn out and then they come back a year later. And, so, it’s really a healthy mix of all three of those right now and has been for a long time.