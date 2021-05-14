There’s a file in “Village” called “The Tragedy of Ethan Winters,” meant to catch readers up on his story up until the beginning of the game. That story doesn’t amount to much. Despite being partially butchered in Louisiana while going through hell to save his wife in “Resident Evil 7,” Ethan doesn’t ever really learn anything. That’s just as true in “Village,” even as the eighth title gives him more life — in the form of less muted reactions — than ever before. He has no character arc. My growing affectation for him aside, Ethan Winters isn’t likely to enter the pantheon of great video game characters.