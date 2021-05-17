On May 14, the gaming and entertainment news site IGN published an article titled “How to Help Palestinian Civilians.” The page listed five organizations to which readers could donate and linked to resources across The Washington Post, Vox and the New York Times outlining the contours of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was not an unusual move for the website, which had run similar activations around Pride Month, as well as in support of movements like Black Lives Matter and Stop AAPI Hate. The website’s banner was changed to include a Palestinian flag alongside the IGN logo.