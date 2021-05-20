The “Berserk” story is most famous for its Golden Age arc, the second story in the series. The arc is arguably the series peak, telling the origin of the complicated hero-villain relationship of Guts and Griffith, the beautiful and charismatic leader of mercenaries who eventually becomes obsessed with Guts. The name of the arc belies its dark nature. To this day, when artists and creators think of “dark fantasy,” they often think of the Eclipse moment within the Golden Age arc, which makes the red wedding sequence of “Game of Thrones” feel like a tea party by comparison. The Golden Age arc has been adapted into anime and a film trilogy.