The game’s premise is simple: strike your opponent with a dodgeball two times to knock them out. In some modes, called “playlists,” the goal is to reach 10 knockouts before the enemy team does, while in others, the objective is to collect the diamonds that drop when an enemy is knocked out. Oh, and you can also play as the dodgeball, just hold down a button to “become the ball” and your teammate can toss you into an enemy like you’re a homing missile.