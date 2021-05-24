While Xbox is the clear leader when it comes to backward compatibility with its past platforms, Sony’s studios are still busy making sure its marquee titles from the fourth console perform better than ever for anyone lucky enough to secure a PS5. Last year’s biggest game of the industry, “The Last of Us Part II,” just received its PS5-enhancement in May. “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Ratchet and Clank” and “Days Gone” have all seen enhancements in the months since launch.