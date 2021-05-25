In an antitrust case, to determine whether a company has too much market power and is a monopolist, it’s important for both sides to first define what the market is, and for the judge to decide which market definition she favors. Epic wants to define the market as the distribution of apps on the App Store, saying that you can only get apps from Apple right now, and it owns a monopoly. Apple says the market actually consists of mobile devices or gaming platforms, and that it competes with tech companies like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.