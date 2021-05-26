“When writing the plot for an adventure game, you do need to keep in mind that it’s for a game, but I see it as very similar to drafting a novel in terms of how you establish a pace and introduce unexpected developments,” Sakamoto said, recalling how he felt truly inspired doing his work in the 1980s. “I think everything flows from the writer’s experiences to that point, and the emotions they’ve felt from the different creative works they’ve encountered from other writers.”