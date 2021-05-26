“Even so, perhaps calling ‘Famicom Detective Club’ a game was a stretch, given that it was different from mainstream adventure games of that time,” Sakamoto told The Washington Post. “This is because I was open to changing the number and types of commands that were available to the player, depending on the scene.
“Looking back at the characteristics of a typical game during the early days of adventure game history, what I did was likely considered forbidden. My main focus was on how I could facilitate bringing players into the story smoothly.”
Sakamoto is no stranger to compelling storytelling in games. After writing the detective series, he would soon achieve greatness, going on to direct “Super Metroid,” considered by many critics as one of the medium’s masterpieces. But before that, he would explore these so-called “forbidden” boundaries of adventure storytelling. Unlike other games of the genre at the time, both “Famicom Detective Club” stories flirted with the paranormal, and starred teenage heroes rather than the typical gumshoe.
One might argue they were well ahead of their time, given the genre’s newfound prominence in gaming culture today. Capcom’s “Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney” brought mainstream appeal to the visual novel format, and Spike Chunsoft’s “Danganropa” series are practically a must-play for many game streamers hoping to expand their audience. Both series also feature young stars with paranormal circumstances.
Sakamoto’s games are now remade by MAGES, a Japanese developer of visual novels and adventure games who often publish their own work. Makoto Asada, producer on the remakes, said the team approached Nintendo with the hope of recreating these games.
“I personally encountered this title during my childhood, and it’s one of the main titles that got me hooked on text-based adventure games,” Asada said, adding this is the first time they’ve developed a title that they’re not publishing, since this is a first-party Nintendo title.
Sakamoto and a team at Nintendo worked with MAGES to remake the two stories, updating them with fancy new user interfaces and a gorgeous moving picture book look with 3D animations, music and effects. Asada said many of the development materials from the original games no longer exist, so the team’s primary source was the games themselves.
“With this team set up, we were confident that we could deliver a game that would satisfy the appetite of our fans in the West,” Sakamoto said. “Our hope was that a remake would give more fans a chance to discover this classic title from the Nintendo archives.”
Sakamoto said he was really into horror movies at the time, like films directed by the aforementioned Argento. This set his aspirations for storytelling rather high for someone who had to work with an 8-bit console. Of course, the images would never match what film could show. But he wondered how audio and the speed in which text is displayed could help create atmosphere.
“If you find ways to get the most of what you can show graphically, select a style of music that is most suitable for the atmosphere, and turn it on and off at the right times while measuring the pauses, I realize it’s possible to touch and move people’s hearts with an 8-bit game console just like movies can,” he said.
Sakamoto remembered having to edit much of the original script, which was written similar to drafting a novel. Much of his original work had to be scrapped either to fit a TV screen, or to fit the sound cues his team created to punctuate dramatic moments. This experience was brought over to the prequel game that he wrote later, “The Girl Who Stands Behind,” which Sakamoto said was “extremely close to my ideal vision at the time.”
“When writing the plot for an adventure game, you do need to keep in mind that it’s for a game, but I see it as very similar to drafting a novel in terms of how you establish a pace and introduce unexpected developments,” Sakamoto said, recalling how he felt truly inspired doing his work in the 1980s. “I think everything flows from the writer’s experiences to that point, and the emotions they’ve felt from the different creative works they’ve encountered from other writers.”
Read more: