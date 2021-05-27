“A few years ago, anybody would have laughed you out of the room if you’re a 17-minute … game on a phone,” said Michael Chow, who helped create “Words with Friends,” which launched in 2009. Chow worked on that game when he was at Newtoy, a company he founded with two cousins and later sold to social and mobile game company Zynga. Multiplayer games like “Words with Friends” were designed to open in less than three seconds and allow for a few minutes of gameplay (spelling a word to play on a board), as people took their turns asynchronously.