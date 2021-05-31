“[I was] asked to do quite a lot this month in terms of diversity and inclusion initiatives within my company and I was on a podcast speaking about violence against Asian women, and things like that,” Cher said. “We can talk all day about all of these issues and how we can improve, but it is quite emotionally exhausting for everyone at a certain point. Being able to celebrate how far we’ve come and how much talent exists in our community is also really important to do in times like these, when there is a lot of pain and suffering.”