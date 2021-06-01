To players and critics, however, the game was brimming with politics. Criticism is about excavating meaning. Games are limited simulations. They can’t possibly simulate every detail to bring you fully into a world. (Here’s a very basic example: when you reach an invisible wall in a game, but there’s more stuff rendered beyond that wall, the game is saying “there is in fact a world out there, even if we can’t let you in.”) People who play games are always reading a world that cannot fully reveal itself. That’s where a game’s “politics” come out.