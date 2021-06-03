In “Super Rush,” players who crave a good story can try Golf Adventure mode, where they start off in Camp House, which is the birthplace of golf in the Mushroom Kingdom. They play as a Mii character they customize (unfortunately playing as the iconic Mario is not an option). Birdo, a pink dinosaur-like character from the Mario games, is the Camp House mama, and players will need to talk to her to get situated. Golf Adventure is littered with mysterious characters standing around that the player can talk to, and some who will become important to the story later on. Wario and Waluigi are also present.