Having failed to come to terms, on April 8, 2021, Activision filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court asking the court to declare that the corporation has permission to use the Warzone name, that usage does not infringe on Ficker’s rights, that their trademark should be registered, that Ficker’s should not, and that Ficker should be prevented from bringing further claims against the company regarding the Warzone trademark. The filing states Ficker had threatened to seek an injunction to prevent the corporation from using the name. Activision’s filing also asks for the court to force Ficker to pay its attorneys fees and costs.