Another big feature introduced this season is expanded customization. The battle pass, which players buy every season to access new content, will include a character named Kymera, who is apparently a customizable alien. Throughout the season, players will have to collect alien artifacts to unlock more options for Kymera. It’s unknown how deep this customization feature may go. In Chapter 2, Season 2, “Fortnite” introduce a character named Maya who had customizable outfits and hairstyles but the frame of her body remained the same.