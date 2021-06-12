This year’s event will be held via a series of live-streamed videos, coordinated by the Electronic Software Association, which has overseen the event since its debut in 1995.
Launcher, The Washington Post’s video game coverage team, will be breaking down the biggest announcements from the E3 stream, with news updates and analysis from all of the major showcases from Saturday, June 12 to Tuesday, June 15.
Follow along via the official E3 stream in this post when it goes live at 1 p.m. ET, and join the Launcher team for live reaction and analysis around the convention’s larger announcements.
Here’s what you need to know:
• Historically, E3 has served as the setting for major announcements from the gaming world’s biggest companies, such as Nintendo and Microsoft. This year, it is believed Xbox exclusive “Halo Infinite” will be prominently featured. It will also serve as the first showcase since Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda Softworks (the developers behind “The Elder Scrolls” and “Fallout”) and its sister studios earlier this year. Launcher looks at what else to expect from this year’s conference.
• The premier event on the gaming world calendar, E3 began after video game companies got tired of being overshadowed at the Consumer Electronic Show. But in recent years major publishers, such as Electronic Arts and Sony Interactive Entertainment, have opted out of the event to hold their own showcases. The covid-19 pandemic shut down the conference in 2020 and pushed this year’s version into a digital-only format. Those circumstances have prompted questions as to what the future of E3 looks like.
• After delivering its newest console in November of 2020, Microsoft’s Xbox division is now flaunting its games, including new ways to access its Game Pass streaming service via smart TVs and phones. It’s a strategy that first emerged when it began exploring backwards compatibility. We should hear more about the company’s new, exclusive titles Sunday.
• Saturday’s schedule kicks off with the E3 pre-show at 1 p.m. ET, then Ubisoft (maker of popular franchises Assassins Creed and Far Cry) will get things going in earnest at 3 p.m. Gearbox (maker of the Borderlands) follows at 5 p.m. as the last major publisher showcasing today.