Last year’s E3 was canceled thanks to the pandemic, so companies put out their gaming news via livestreams and social media posts. This year’s E3 is all digital for the first time, with a similar lineup of streamed announcements, but this time it’s been condensed into one jam-packed weekend. Without the physical booths and chances for gamers to try out games in person, as they would during a normal E3, fans will have to get their fix through game demos made available early on Steam and tune into our live coverage from streams to articles.