“I think we were lucky with the pandemic,” said senior gameplay director Patrick Fortier. “We hit a milestone where the team knew where it was going, and we were able to keep our momentum. And then within four days, everybody was able to work from home and have all the things they needed to make this game, and then just get to this moment where we can finally announce it and get some reactions from people.”
That milestone included the decision to keep “Guardians of the Galaxy” a single-player narrative game, focusing only on Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, as the playable protagonist. This decision caught some by surprise, especially since Eidos Montreal’s stablemates under Square Enix Crystal Dynamics created “Marvel’s Avengers” as a cooperative, multiplayer title.
While many were disappointed in not being able to play as Gamora, Groot or any of the other heroes, “Marvel’s Avengers” received much criticism for spreading itself too thin across too many heroes, flattening the dynamics of combat in its duty to keep its multiplayer systems balanced. By focusing only on Star-Lord, Eidos Montreal was able to home in on its strengths, and tell a story about a still-young team learning to trust each other and its self-proclaimed leader.
“If you follow the story of any rock band, it’s the same patterns they go through, they split up, someone’s in the doghouse, somebody’s happy, someone has a different vision,” Fortier said.
Executive narrative director Mary DeMarle said the game implements a “local banter system” to help your teammates feel alive and in character as independent personalities.
“As you’re exploring the environments, the Guardians are bantering and every once in a while you’ll get a choice pop up and you can interject into the discussion to direct it one way … or you could choose to say nothing and see it how it plays out,” DeMarle said. “That will change your gameplay experience as well.”
The game, releasing this year in October, already looks solid, even if it adheres to third-person adventure formula. As a result of that vision, it seems Eidos Montreal leans into its strength as a dynamic storyteller, having earned its chops in the award-winning and influential “Deus Ex” series, which predated “Cyberpunk 2077” in offering choice-driven narrative in a futuristic setting.
From a lengthy gameplay demonstration during Square Enix’s E3 presentation, Peter Quill already displayed a varied moveset, and players are able to command the rest of the team to join an attack, or support Quill in other ways. The Guardians can look coordinated in ways that’s hard to recreate with the unaccountable, unpredictable chaos of a multiplayer game. It can remind one of the team-based attacks of “Final Fantasy 15,” or even the “extreme attack” joint efforts found in the “Marvel Ultimate Alliance” series.
Fortier said the team thought hard about the game’s legacy, and how it will be remembered years later.
“If we were going to have a very deep, narrative focus, then we couldn’t make a certain kind of game,” Fortier said. “We felt like maybe that kind of game has been done before. How does this game stand out in five, 10 years? When you talk about this game then, what’s the one thing people are going to remember? Hopefully it’s that all the Guardians feel alive, and that it feels just like I was really part of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”