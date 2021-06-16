“If we were going to have a very deep, narrative focus, then we couldn’t make a certain kind of game,” Fortier said. “We felt like maybe that kind of game has been done before. How does this game stand out in five, 10 years? When you talk about this game then, what’s the one thing people are going to remember? Hopefully it’s that all the Guardians feel alive, and that it feels just like I was really part of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”