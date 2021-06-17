It’s notable that Sakamoto retains his producer role for “Dread,” as he did with the 2017 3DS remake, “Metroid 2: Samus Returns” by Spain-based studio MercurySteam. MercurySteam is also developing “Dread.” Sakamoto is a lifer at Nintendo, having written the “Famicom Detective Club” series in Japan before moving on to help with “Metroid” in 1986. Sakamoto would later go on to direct “Super Metroid,” the Super Nintendo game held up not only as the genre standard, but one of the few video games that can be described as absolutely perfect.