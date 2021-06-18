Following the cancellation of E3 in 2020 due to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic — the first time in 25 years the show did not go on — the return of the annual event in 2021 had many fans eager for a high-profile extravaganza. The convention itself, held virtually from June 12-15, did feature a number of marquee events, but the majority of the content was stretched thin over the extended broadcast schedule. Hindered by a linear broadcast, and with the remoteness of a normally buzzing audience muting their reactions, the four-day showcase proved a pale reflection of the usual event, where gaming fans would lose their minds over new game titles, and surprise appearances by celebrities like Keanu Reeves delighted all.