“At the first minute of a round in some of these scrimmages or matches that we’re playing, it is about nothing but abilities. No one is actually shooting at each other, there’s no aim duels,” Cobb said. “When the round starts, you’re keeping track of how much money do they have, how many ult orbs have they gotten? How fast are they charging their ult? What part of the map are they favoring? What utility are they using on certain parts of the map? How can we counter that utility? What do we need to save for later? There’s just a lot that goes into it … It’s just very overwhelming.”