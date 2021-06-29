“It’s pretty hard to imagine a launch of a PlayStation platform without there being something from Housemarque,” Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, told The Post. “They’ve really been great at building showcases, not just talking about visual appeal, but on the audio side as well. .... Just like all the other teams in place, Housemarque has their own distinct style and brand, their own distinct culture. The games they create are just so different from everything else we’ve got, so I love the diversity of the experiences that we’re able to offer.”