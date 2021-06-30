Long before Feed the Beast incorporated in August 2019, it presented itself to the “Minecraft” community as a company rather than a group of hobbyists, easing its switch to an advertisement-based model. Moloney fears that other modders’ more casual approach might make their products less attuned to this kind of monetization. Still, he and Marchand believe it is only a matter of time until the modding scene acclimates to the idea of modders occupying a position somewhere between content creator and game developer. For now, game modification remains a viable profession for only a sliver of the modding scene — but this sliver is continually expanding.