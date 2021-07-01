“The Internet was once envisioned as the ‘information superhighway’ and ‘World Wide Web.' Neither of these descriptions were particularly helpful in planning for 2010 or 2020, least of all in understanding how the world and almost every industry would be transformed by the Internet,” Ball said. He added that even if user-generated content was predicted, the specific ways of how social platforms Twitch or TikTok are used were not anticipated. “And even if one could have predicted the technical or operational principles of these products and services, the behavior of their users, monetization models and broader impact on society was unknowable.”