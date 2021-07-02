“From that perspective, I am rather satisfied with this final form, in which the strategic element of the command-based battle from the original co-exists with the real-time, action-oriented battle,” said Hamaguchi, who as a young man wanted to work for the “Final Fantasy” series ever since the sixth installment. “Additionally, with ‘Intermission,’ there’s another element introduced: combo movies where Yuffie and Sonon team up … which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in ‘Intermission,' in our next story.”