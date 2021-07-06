Nintendo announced an updated model of its hybrid mobile console Tuesday, the Nintendo Switch OLED, highlighting the device’s better mobile screen, as well as a handful of new external features. The company did not detail any updates to the system’s hardware; based on the information available now, games won’t play any better, nor will they look better on a TV screen. Instead, the form factor updates — a new OLED screen and 0.8 additional inches of real estate — will merely make games look clearer in handheld mode. The bigger screen also means thinner bezels around the image, which gives the system a more modern look.