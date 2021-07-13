Next, you’ll need to figure out what type of run you want to do, then check out “routing” for your game — the way and order you should perform actions in a game for the fastest possible time. Sites like speedrun.com’s individual game forums and Speed Demos Archive’s consolidated forum offer plenty of guidance. The routes shared there are often tested ad-nauseum — and timed down to the frame and millisecond — so they’re a great starting point until you’re familiar enough with a route to make your own tweaks. Keep in mind that certain games actually recommend you run different language versions of games due to faster text boxes. This means you’ll need to get region-appropriate consoles, most of which can be found on eBa or Amazon.