If you choose to play with motion controls, you mostly bypass these issues. When, I swapped from handheld to motion controls, I was overjoyed to find that the right joystick worked as I expected: move it, and the camera adjusts accordingly. That said, this configuration isn’t without its own issues. The Joy Con controllers have a gyroscope that is extremely sensitive to movement. I played on the couch, and any time I entered a screen in which the Joy Con would manipulate a cursor on screen — in a map or menu, for example — the game would respond to any minor seating adjustments I had made by sending the cursor veering off-target. There’s a quick fix: You can reset the gyroscope by hitting the Y button. But every time I did that, I was mentally taken out of the game and reminded that I was fiddling with an imprecise piece of technology.