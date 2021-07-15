Parker is in her first season with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky after 13 with the Los Angeles Sparks. She is one of the most decorated basketball players in history, dating back to her days starring at the University of Tennessee, where she earned National Player of the Year accolades and Final Four Most Valuable Player honors while leading the Lady Vols to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008. The first overall pick of 2008 WNBA Draft, Parker is a WNBA champion and a two-time MVP of the league, as well as a five-time all-star and six-time member of the all-WNBA First Team.
She will appear on special editions of “NBA 2K22” marking the 25th anniversary of the WNBA. They are available for preorder in North America only, ahead of a Sept. 10 release. The version will be sold exclusively through GameStop and EB Games, 2K publisher Take-Two Interactive Software said in a news release. The standard edition of the game will feature Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on its cover, and an NBA 75th Anniversary Edition will boast former Mavs great Dirk Nowitzki, as well as Kevin Durant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
“I grew up a video game fanatic, that’s what I did, to the point where my brothers would give me the fake controller when I was younger, where I think I was playing and I wasn’t,” Parker said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters (via the AP). “All I wanted to do was just be like them.
“As a kid growing up, you dream of having your own shoe and dream of being in a video game. … To be able to experience that, I don’t take it lightly.”
Sports-related video games have rarely had women on their covers. NBA 2K did not start including WNBA teams and players in its iterations until 2019.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert saw Parker’s cover turn Wednesday as “a sign of the momentum around our players.”
“Candace has been such a great representative of the league — what she does in broadcast, what she does as a mom,” Engelbert said in the AP report. “I just think as a role model, I get chills just standing up here talking about her on that cover.”
“I think it’s a benchmark of women’s basketball, for sure,” Parker said. “I think most importantly it speaks to visibility and how important it is, and how important the WNBA is. Everyone is looking at it that it’s impacting little girls, but it’s also impacting little boys and young men and young women and men and women. I think our game is different than the NBA; now it’s embracing that fact. Now more than ever, fans want to follow the athlete. Through social media, through video games, it’s adding and benefiting the WNBA.”
A two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA, Parker further raised her national profile after becoming an NBA analyst for TNT. Since 2019, she has been appearing weekly on pre-and postgame shows, and she has repeatedly gone viral in video clips that show her schooling fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal on some of the finer points of how professional basketball is played these days.
On Wednesday, Parker was a guest on O’Neal’s podcast, where he applauded her NBA 2K selection while she put the honor into perspective.
“As your days get fewer in your career, and you know that there’s more basketball behind you than in front of you, I think you really take these moments,” Parker said. “And so this means a lot. I hope that I’m the first but I’m not the last. I hope that there’s many more young women and young girls that say, ‘We can do this.’”