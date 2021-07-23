Music in gaming is written to motivate players all the while not distracting them from the tasks at hand. It’s why Popular Science wrote in 2018, “You should be listening to video game soundtracks at work.” As the article states, there’s little research on the effects of video game music while working, but it checks a lot of boxes when it comes to low roars of noise boosting productivity, including having no lyrics and maintaining a steady rhythm. If video games really are esports, the medium’s music has provided our brains with workout playlists for years.