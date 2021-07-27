Blizzard employees will halt work, citing the company’s statements on the lawsuit and an internal email from Activision Blizzard Chief Compliance Officer Frances Townsend, which had called the lawsuit claims “a distorted and untrue picture of our company.” While the workforce is mostly remote during the coronavirus pandemic, at least 50 employees plan to meet at the front of the Blizzard Campus, multiple current employees confirmed to The Washington Post. The walkout will start at 10 a.m. Pacific time, and is estimated to end at 2 p.m.
The walkout plans come after over 2,600 current and former Activision Blizzard employees signed an open letter sent Monday to the company’s leadership. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Post, described management’s response to the lawsuit as “abhorrent and insulting to all that we believe our company should stand for.”
The employees are making four specific demands of the executive leadership team: the end of mandatory arbitration clauses in current and future employee contracts; the adoption of policies that would improve representation; transparency around employee compensation by gender and ethnicity; and a third-party audit of the company’s reporting structure, human resources and executive staff.
“We wanted the demands to be easy to rally behind, with the intent that this process will take months, if not years,” a current employee told The Post, requesting anonymity for fear of retaliation. “We want commitments and actions from our leadership to be willing to do the work to implement specific and targeted policies. Part of the work will involve figuring out together, the best solutions for these problems. That cannot be done in the space of a sound bite.”
An additional estimated 1,000 employees plan to support the protest remotely via social media, using the hashtag #ActiBlizzWalkout, according to the organizers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
