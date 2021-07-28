Now, Activision Blizzard must either respond to the claims being brought against it within 30 days of being served or question a procedural aspect of the case, for example, challenging whether the County of Los Angeles is the proper venue for the case or one of the civil procedure codes that DFEH cited as its basis for bringing the case. Should a judge allow the case to proceed, this would be followed by the discovery process, when litigants share documents and information with each other and conduct depositions. The judge would then decide if the case is to proceed to the trial stage.