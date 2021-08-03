The suit, filed July 20 by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleged numerous incidents in which Blizzard’s male employees groped or harassed women in the workplace or at company events. It also alleged Brack was specifically aware of several such incidents and did not take steps to sufficiently mitigate toxicity at the company.
Brack assumed the role of Blizzard’s president in October 2018, succeeding Mike Morhaime. Brack had worked with Blizzard for 15 years, starting as a senior producer in January 2006.
Both Oneal and Ybarra are relatively new to the company, which develops popular video game titles “World of Warcraft” and “Overwatch.” Oneal joined the company in January from Vicarious Visions, another Activision Blizzard subsidiary, and had been overseeing the development and support of Blizzard’s Diablo and Overwatch franchises. Ybarra came to Blizzard in November of 2019 after more than 19 years working with Xbox. In his final post there, he served as corporate vice president, overseeing Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft’s now defunct streaming platform, Mixer.
“Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust,” the posting on Blizzard’s website read. “With their many years of industry experience and deep commitment to integrity and inclusivity, Jen and Mike will lead Blizzard with care, compassion, and a dedication to excellence.”
Activision Blizzard’s leadership came under fire in the wake of the lawsuit, both for the allegations it contained as well as the response to their own employees, which even chief executive Bobby Kotick called “tone deaf.” Activision Blizzard employees responded with a call for major changes from the company in an open letter and later staged a walkout on July 28.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Read more